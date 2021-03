KUALA LUMPUR: The 35th Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL35) organised by TV3 can be used as a reference for future entertainment live broadcast events under new norms and strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the programme, scheduled to take place this evening, would be an example for organising live events during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the National Security Council (MKN) and KKMM setting strict SOPs to curb the spread of the disease.

“For AJL35, we have also set for only six individuals to be on the stage for each performance, without the presence of spectators,“ he said when interviewed by TV3’s Buletin Utama after monitoring SOP compliance at the AJL35 full rehearsal conducted at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) auditorium last night.

AJL35, which will feature 12 competing songs, is the first edition of AJL to be broadcast live without the presence of spectators.

MKN had earlier allowed all types of events, shows, filming and live performances in the creative industry to be conducted in halls, auditoriums, art premises, convention centres, stadiums and studios during the CMCO and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) areas without the presence of spectators.

In CMCO areas, only 70 per cent of management staff, artistes and crew members are allowed at the event venue, while in RMCO areas, it is 100 per cent. -Bernama