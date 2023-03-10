Akmal Nasrullah: 256 private housing projects revived as of August this year

BANTING: The Local Government Development Ministry announced that 256 private housing projects had been revived with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of 23.37 billion as of August.

Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix) said these housing projects were among recipients of the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), Certificate of Occupancy (CFO) or changed to progress status.

“According to the success rate in August alone, we rehabilitated 34 housing projects comprising 27 that received CCC and seven returned to active progress status,” he said after launching the Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS) here today.

He said the ministry through the Task Force for Problematic (sick) Private Housing Projects (TFST) will continue the ‘resolving and preventive’ measures together with the Local Councils, Technical Agencies, Private Financial Institutions and the Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan Sektor Awam (LPPSA).

Speaking of the HIMS which has been operating since last year, Akmal Nasrullah said it was an online one-stop-centre operation centre that helps the ministry to monitor data related to information and data on housing projects that can be updated in ‘near real-time’.

He added that the system was a one-stop centre platform to provide services like licensing for private housing developers, advertising permits, sales, project updates right up the e-Sales and Purchase (e-SPA) services. -Bernama