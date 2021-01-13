AKPK offers loan repayment aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) is offering targeted repayment assistance for its Debt Management Programme (DMP) customers who have been affected by the recent floods in several states.

In a statement issued yesterday, AKPK said the offer was made to help alleviate its customers’ financial burden.

“The repayment assistance includes postponement of, or lower monthly DMP instalments, subject to customer requests and AKPK’s assessment.

“All of these services are free and AKPK has never appointed any agents or third party representatives to act on its behalf.”

Flood-affected AKPK customers may apply for the repayment assistance online at http://customer.akpk.org.my/ or visit https://www.akpk.org.my for more information.

Meanwhile, Affin Bank Bhd and Affin Islamic Bank Bhd announced that they are offering customers affected by floods a moratorium of six months under their Financial Assistance and Instalment Relief (FAIR) programme.

President and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said through the FAIR financial relief programme, customers could defer their loan payments for six months if they have been affected by floods.

To apply for the financial relief programme, customers are urged to contact the bank at 03-8230 2222, visit the nearest Affin Bank or Affin Islamic Bank branch, or e-mail to yourvoice@affinbank.com.my.