PADANG BESAR: The Malaysian Border Control Agency (Akesem) arrested two men here yesterday for allegedly trying to smuggle 430kg of ketum leaves, worth RM12,900, to a neighbouring country.

Perlis AKSEM Commander DSP Syed Basri Syed Ali, in a statement issued here today, said the two suspects, aged 23 and 40, were arrested at about 6.20 pm after his men found the ketum leaves in a car they were travelling in.

The car was stopped behind the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) Office in Padang Besar.

The suspects, who are from Felda Mata Ayer and Batu 17 Jalan Kaki Bukit, had been handed over to the narcotics branch of the Padang Besar police for further action. — Bernama