Aksem now under PDRM — Hamzah (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) which was established on December 29, 2017, is now placed under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah said the tasks were entrusted to the Internal Security and Public Order Department of the General Operations Force (GOF).

“On March 12, the Cabinet had agreed with the proposed rationalisation of Aksem through a restructuring exercise for it to be placed under PDRM. The Aksem Act 2017 (Act 799) will be repealed after the restructuring process is implemented.

“The restructuring of Aksem into PDRM will be implemented in phases from today until September 30 this year,“ he said during a press conference at the handover ceremony of Aksem duties to PDRM in Bukit Aman here today.

He said the restructuring exercise involved aspects of its roles, handover of assets, realignment of staffing and human resources as well as financial and procurement management.

Hamzah said the restructuring exercise would be carried out in phases to ensure there were no loopholes that would in turn jeopardise the security of the country’s borders.

He said the Aksem rationalisation plan would have a positive impact on the country’s border security management as the combined strength of the agency and PDRM would enhance the functions and roles of security enforcement agencies at the country’s land border.

He said it would also expand border control to the whole country because previously the agency was only able to focus on land border control in four states namely Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan.

The Home Ministry was confident that the restructuring plan would further strengthen the country’s land border control via new synergies under PDRM, he added.

Hamzah said the agency had busted various criminal activities such as the smuggling of cigarettes, drugs, cloned vehicles as well as curbed the entry of illegal immigrants and human trafficking, adding between 2016 and 2019 Aksem had confiscated goods worth RM145.52 million involving 2,400 cases.

Also present at the ceremony were Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and the Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud. — Bernama