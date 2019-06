KUALA PILAH: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) confiscated 6,720 cartons of contraband cigarettes of various brands worth RM1.1 million.

Its deputy director-general (Strategic), Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain said the syndicate was busted by the agency after trailing two suspicious looking vans, yesterday morning.

He said of the amount, the estimated value of duty-unpaid cigarettes was RM411,600 while the total worth of cigarettes (including tax) was RM670,414.10.

“The seizure was made at 6am yesterday morning following intelligence gathered by the teams that followed the two vans from the southern region until Kuala Pilah.

“The vans stopped at an oil palm plantation near Kampung Dioh Besar, Kuala Pilah, upon realising they were being followed. However, both drivers fled the scene,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Also present were the agency’s principal assistant director Elanngovan Muniandy and Perlis Aksemcommander DSP Syed Basri Syed Ali.

He also said the results of the inspection also found fake vehicle registration numbers stored in the vans believed to be used to fool the security forces during inspections and the cigarettes were meant for the east coast market.

“We also seized the two Toyota Hiace vans worth RM220,000 which resulted in the seizure totaling RM1,302,014.10,” he said.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 which carries a fine of 10 or 20 times the value of the duty or maximum imprisonment of three years or both, upon conviction. — Bernama