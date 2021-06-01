Aksem thwarts attempt to smuggle 390kg of ketum leaves

PADANG BESAR: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) in Perlis thwarted an attempt to smuggle 390kg of ketum leaves and arrested a local man after chasing the suspect from Berseri to Kaki Bukit, yesterday.

Perlis Aksem Commander DSP Azizan Saman said the 21-year-old suspect, who was driving a Proton Persona, was detained about 16 kilometres from the scene at noon.

“During the incident, the suspect was under the influence of drugs and was driving in a dangerous manner and almost crashing into members of the public, however, there were no injuries,” he told reporters here, today.

Following the arrest, he said the agency seized ketum leaves worth RM19,500 and methamphetamine weighing 1.21 grams believed to be for personal use.

“The ketum leaves are suspected to be from Kedah and to be kept as stocks to fulfil the demands throughout the lockdown that starts today,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama