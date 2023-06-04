Al-Aqsa Mosque raid: UNSC should hold Israel accountable, demand release of Palestinian detainees - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the international community, in particular the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to hold the Israeli regime accountable and responsible for the raid against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex last Wednesday, injuring at least seven Palestinians.

Calling the attack a heinous crime, the Prime Minister also urged them to release immediately all Palestinian detainees arrested during the raid.

Anwar stressed that the international community must demand the Israeli regime to immediately stop any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

“Malaysia continues to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine and reiterates the status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the holy site of the Muslim Ummah,” he tweeted today.

The Israeli forces on Wednesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem for the second night in a row and assaulted Palestinian worshippers at the site.

According to media reports, Israeli forces raided the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex after the tarawih prayers, fired stun grenades, beat Palestinian worshippers and detained around 350 of them.

According to the Commission for Palestinian Prisoners Affairs, Israeli police began to release the detainees on the condition that they be removed from Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s Old City for a week.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents Islam’s third-holiest site.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community. - Bernama