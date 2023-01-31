Al-Falah Transformation Plan focuses on five main thrusts

PUTRAJAYA: The Pelan Transformasi Hal Ehwal Agama Menuju Malaysia Madani 2023-2027 (Religious Affairs Transformation Plan Towards Malaysia Madani 2023-2027) which was launched today is relevant and practical to realise the concept of Malaysia Madani.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the plan, which is also known as the Al-Falah Transformation Plan, is based on five main thrusts, namely Sustainable Islamic Administration; People’s Wellbeing; Syariah Glory; Creative Leadership and Honor of Islamic Institutions, he said.

“Sustainable Islamic Administration thrust focuses on refining the governance of Islamic institutions and strengthening the Islamic research and literature,” he said when addressing the monthly assembly of the department here.

He said People’s Wellbeing thrust is focused on the economic sustainability and social welfare of Islam as well as strengthening the unity of ummah and the civilisation harmony, while Syariah Glory is focused on efforts to dignify Islamic law and judiciary as well as the appreciation of the values of Madani society.

The Creative Leadership includes strengthening the leadership of the young generation and the community as well as empowering Islamic arts.

The Honor of Islamic Institutions thrust focuses on the excellence of Islamic education and dakwah as well as efforts to modernise the infrastructure of Islamic institutions including religious schools, pondok, tahfiz and fardhu ain classes.

He said the five-year plan was drawn up based on the philosophy and spirit of Hayya ‘Alal Falah (let’s achieve success) which is chanted during calls to prayer.

Mohd Na’im said he will monitor the performance of the Al-Falah Transformation Plan through an evaluation session that will be conducted after six months of implementation.

“We will issue performance report cards from time to time to inform the community of the results,“ he said.

In another development, Mohd Na’im described the statement of Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) who wants to burn the Holy Quran every Friday as provocative which could fuel the anger of Muslims around the world.

“This act is unacceptable. I hope the Swedish government will take appropriate action,“ he said. - Bernama