Al Jazeera documentary: Md Rayhan apologises to Malaysians, authorities

PUTRAJAYA: The Bangladeshi who is about to be deported, Md Rayhan Kabir (pix), has tendered his apology to the people of Malaysia following his statement in a documentary titled Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown produced by Al Jazeera.

According to C R Selva, the lawyer representing Md Rayhan, the apology was conveyed to him by Md Rayhan in their one-hour meeting session at the headquarters of the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) here, today.

‘’During the meeting, Rayhan asked me to convey his apology to all Malaysians and members of the enforcement,’’ he said when met by the media after the meeting.

Md Rayhan was detained in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur on July 24 after JIM sought the aid of the public to track down the individual who appeared in the Al Jazeera documentary.

Through the documentary, Md Rayhan made a statement concerning the treatment of the Malaysia authorities on illegal immigrants when the country implemented the Movement Control Order (MCO) to combat the spread of Covid-19.

JIM director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud was reported as saying on July 25 that the man would be deported and black-listed from entering Malaysia forever.

Selva said his client declared that the statement was made based on what he saw, namely, when witnessing his friends being detained, handcuffed and ordered to get onboard JIM’s enforcement lorries.

‘’He could not accept what he saw and it was his personal view but he had no intention of accusing the authorities,’’ he said.

Selva said Md Rayhan had also received the deportation order following his action.

‘’He accepted the decision of the authorities to deport him and he is also impatient to see his family again,’’ he said, adding that the welfare of his client was well-looked after during his detention by JIM.

Selva, nevertheless, said he had yet to receive the deportation date for Md Rayhan and would continue to be in contact with JIM on the development of the case.

S K Sumitha, who is also Md Rayhan’s lawyer, said representatives from Bukit Aman had also met her at JIM after her meeting with Md Rayhan today.

According to Sumitha, Bukit Aman took her statement under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code because she also appeared in the documentary. — Bernama