Al Jazeera documentary seditious, inaccurate: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown documentary aired by international news agency Al Jazeera recently is inaccurate and contains sedition elements, and this has led to public anger, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

He said the documentary had hit a sensitive nerve among Malaysians with its contents swayed more towards alleged ill-treatment of illegal immigrants in the country.

“I have discussed the matter with the Attorney-Generals Chambers to look through in detail the contents of the documentary, and we are of the view that it contains seditious elements, and that the matter should be investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told a special media conference held in Bukit Aman, here today.

Those involved in the documentary have been called up to Bukit Aman to have their statements recorded, he said.

Abdul Hamid said police took down statements from six staff of the news agency today.

He said the six had presented themselves in Bukit Aman while another witness, who was responsible for uploading the documentary, is expected to turn up tomorrow to give his statement.

“They were present as witnesses and not suspects, in fact, they only answered questions posed by the police.

“Once questioning is done, the case investigation papers will be forwarded to the AG’s Chambers for further instructions and if there is firm evidence, they (AGC) will decide whether to prosecute or not,” he said.

“And if there are claims of Al Jazeera staff being harassed or their lives threatened, they can lodge a police report. Their safety and also all other media is fully assured,” he added. - Bernama