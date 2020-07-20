Al Jazeera filmed controversial documentary without license, Finas confirms

PETALING JAYA: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has confirmed that Al Jazeera had filmed the Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown documentary without a licence.

In a statement issued today, Finas’ corporate communications unit also noted that the international news agency lacked any certificate to give them filming rights in the country.

It said this was based on initial investigations, after the documentary courted controversy for its report accusing the government of discriminatory treatment of illegal immigrants during the movement control order (MCO).

“Finas has conducted an investigation on Al Jazeera International (M) Sdn Bhd on the production of the documentary that was published on social media.

“Based on initial probe, we found the company did not have a film production licence and there was also no application for a certificate of filming (SPP) for the filming of the documentary,” it said.

It added that Finas would cooperate with the police in the latter’s probe against Al Jazeera under Section 22(1) of the Finas Act 1981 for filming a documentary without a valid licence.

Finas’ statement follows Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah’s claim on Sunday that the ministry was checking if the documentary was licensed by Finas before it began production.

A check on Finas’ website confirmed that those who plan to produce films are required to be licensed by Finas, with the applicants having to be registered as owners of a private limited company and having a paid-up capital of not less than RM50,000.

To apply for an SPP, companies must have a valid licence from Finas and must submit their application form no later than seven days before filming starts, including for documentaries.

The website also mentioned that each application shall be accompanied by the synopsis of the film, schedule and shooting location in detail.

Additionally, if the shooting uses the services of foreign workers, the company must include a copy of the Support Staff Entry Foreign Film Letter and the approval document or work permit from the Immigration Department.

In the 25-minute documentary, Al Jazeera had accused the government of being racist for arresting undocumented foreigners under the guise of public health and safety.

It also claimed that the foreigners were unfairly placed behind barbed wire during the lockdown and that illegal foreign children were handcuffed during immigration operations.

Various top government officials have since slammed Al Jazeera for what they described as a misleading, baseless and flawed report, although the international news channel stood by its claim to professionalism, quality and impartiality.