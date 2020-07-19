Al-Jazeera: KKMM checks licence, acreditation

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is checking to find out if the controversial documentary ‘Locked Up In Malaysia’s Lockdown’ published by the international media Al-Jazeera was licensed by the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) before being produced.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said this was because among the conditions for the production of every film and documentary in the country was that the company or production involved needed to get permission from Finas.

He said his ministry through the Information Department would also check Al-Jazeera’s accreditation which involved an approval for the international media to operate in the country.

“For Finas it is simple, that is, whether you have a licence or no licence. If there is a licence OK, if there is no licence it is considered an offence.

“The Information Department will look at in terms of accreditation, namely, if the international media violates the accreditation conditions, we will cancel the accreditation after getting the results of the police investigation.

‘’With the revocation of accreditation, it means it (Al-Jazeera) is not free to go any where because the (media) card was issued by the Information Department,” he added.

He said this to reporters after the launching of the Nation of Women (NOW) Pahang, here, today, which was also attended by NOW president Haniza Talha and Finas chairman Zakaria Abd Hamid.

Al-Jazeera previously broadcast a 25-minute, 50-second documentary condemning the treatment of illegal immigrants as Malaysia implemented measures to address the spread of Covid-19.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, on July 7, was reported to have said that police would call Al-Jazeera operators and its journalists in the near future to assist in investigations on the case.

Meanwhile, regarding NOW, Haniza said the non-governmental organisation (NGO) targeted to increase its membership to 50,000 members from about 30,000 currently.

She said the NGO had membership from among various races, political beliefs and expertise and hoped that the diversity would be used for the benefit of its members.

Earlier in his speech, Saifuddin offered NOW to work with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), to enable the members of the NGO to participate in online marketing related training. - Bernama