Al-Sultan Abdullah expresses his gratitude to Malay Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) expressed his gratitude for the support of the Malay Rulers today for enabling the country to overcome various events and challenges since 2019.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who will end his tenure as the nation’s 16th Agong on January 30 next year, said despite the many challenges, the Conference of Rulers had always helped to find the best solutions for the well-being of the people.

“Whether political turmoil or the COVID-19 pandemic, throughout my reign, I have always upheld the oath I took with utmost sincerity, which is to govern Malaysia fairly and in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution.

“I am also grateful for the willingness of the Malay Rulers to come to Istana Negara to discuss and seek a solution together for the good of the country and the people,” His Majesty said on the second day of the 262nd edition of the Conference of Rulers’ meeting at Istana Negara today.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, presided over the two-day meeting, which began yesterday (Oct 25).

The Agong said that the Malay Rulers’ full support throughout his reign had protected the country and its people from avoiding uncertainties and chaos.

“The institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not merely symbolic. It is the protector of democratic practices, the pillar of our country’s peace and the pulse of our national unity.

“It represents the spirit and soul of the country’s final instrument for check and balances capable of using discretion to reach a decision when all other methods have failed,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

In Al-Sultan Abdullah’s view, the Malay Rulers collectively act as protectors that defend the people and was a bastion for peace and prosperity in the country.

His Majesty also reminisced about some events throughout his five-year reign, including the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted the national economy and the livelihood of Malaysians, resulting in the Proclamation of Emergency and the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

Al-Sultan Abdullah goes down in history as the only King to have had four prime ministers, each with their respective Cabinets, during his five-year reign, and helped Malaysia navigate through a hung Parliament for the first time in the country’s modern history, after no coalition won a clear majority in the 15th general election.

“I gave the MPs the opportunity to come to an understanding based on the principle of unity for the future of our country,” the King said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expresed his gratitude to Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah for his willingness in carrying out the duties of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during his absence in the country or due to health factors.

“I am indeed lucky and grateful as after 44 years as Tengku Mahkota Pahang and after 15 days of my being installed as the Sultan of Pahang, I was given the opportunity by the grace of Allah SWT to ascend to the position of Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he shared.

The 263rd (Special) Conference of Rulers will hold its vote to elect the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his deputy. -Bernama