Al-Sultan Abdullah graces investiture ceremony in conjunction with birthday celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the investiture ceremony of Federal Territories awards, medals, and honours at the Istana Negara.

The ceremony is held in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday celebration. It will be the last investiture ceremony for Al-Sultan Abdullah as His Majesty’s five-year reign will end this year.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was clad in the official attire of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, known as “Muskat” and accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, was greeted on arrival by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Their Majesties were then escorted to the Royal Dais to receive the Royal Salute by the Main Guard of Honour at the Istana Negara Square.

The national anthem was then played by the Central Band of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) and the Royal Standard of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was hoisted followed by 21 cannon shots.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong then inspected the Main Guard of Honor and was given the Royal Salute again, before the national anthem was played.

After that, Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Perempuan Agong, escorted by Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah, left the Royal Dais to proceed to the Balairung Seri for the investiture ceremony.

A total of 839 individuals will be conferred federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday celebration this year. The event is broadcast live by the national television station.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was then the Sultan of Pahang, took the oath of office as Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019.

His Majesty was elected by the Malay Rulers at the 251st (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on Jan 24, 2019, to reign for a five-year term. -Bernama