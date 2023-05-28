Al-Sultan Abdullah meets Prince Albert II at palace of Monaco

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met with Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II, in a courtesy call at the Palace of Monaco, yesterday (May 27).

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page today, His Majesty was welcomed on arrival at the Palace of Monaco by Prince Albert II at 10.30 am local time (4.30 pm Malaysia time).

After the meeting, both Al-Sultan Abdullah and Prince Albert II attended the launching ceremony of the Rover Lunaire Flex all-purpose vehicle at the headquarters of Venturi, an automated vehicle manufacturer based in Monaco.

Prince Albert II officiated the ceremony, which was also attended by the Prime Minister of Monaco, Serge Telle, and the owner and CEO of Venturi, Gildo Pastor.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah was then given a briefing on the Lunaire Flex Rover, which is expected to start operating and be used on the moon in 2026, and was exhibited to the public for the first time yesterday,” it said.

His Majesty also visited the F1 team Mercedes-PETRONAS, at the Paddocks and Automobile Club Monaco, in the afternoon local time, yesterday.

The King is currently on a five-day special visit to Monaco until May 30, at the invitation of Prince Albert II.- Bernama