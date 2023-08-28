Alam Flora expects to collect 10 tonnes of garbage during National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Alam Flora Sdn Bhd expects to manage 10 tonnes of garbage during the 2023 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here on Thursday (Aug 31).

Kuala Lumpur Alam Flora manager Kuit Kheng Keong said 125 cleaners, supervisors and operations executives of Alam Flora are ready to carry out cleaning duties as early as 5am to ensure the whole area remains clean and visitors feel comfortable when attending the parade and march past on that auspicious day for the country.

“The cleaning work will be divided into eight sub-zones, namely Zone 1 - main parade area; Zone 2 - Precinct 3; Zone 3 - Bulatan Gemilang; Zone 4 - in front of the Finance Ministry; Zone 5 - Dataran Putra; Zone 6 - Lebuh Bestari; Zone 7 - Persiaran Perdana Precinct 4; and Zone 8 - Monumen Alaf Baru, Precinct 2.

“Our workers will carry out various cleaning jobs like collecting rubbish, emptying the garbage bins and sweeping the eight designated sub-zone areas,” he told Bernama today.

Kuit said they will provide 700 mobile garbage bins of various sizes to be placed at various locations to allow the public to properly dispose of rubbish.

“Once these bins are full, our workers will take them to a central location provided at every sub-zone and empty them to prevent any overflow of rubbish.

“We also have a special unit responsible for separating waste that can be recycled to ensure the sustainability of the environment, in addition to providing Roro (roll-on/roll-off) bins as a backup to collect the rubbish thrown by visitors and traders,” he said.

He said that once the parade is over, the Alam Flora workers will still be hard at work carrying out post-celebration clean-up, such as washing the entire area and taking the rubbish collected to the garbage disposal site at Tanjung Dua Belas in Sepang.

Kuit also advised visitors to throw rubbish into the garbage bins provided and to separate the waste before throwing it so that those that can be recycled, such as bottles, plastics and papers, are disposed of in the special garbage bins.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old cleaner Arrifin Biru said he and his colleagues are determined to do their part during the celebration.

“This is my way of showing my patriotism for the country. I may not fight for the country on the battlefield, but I want Malaysia to be clean as littering will tarnish the country’s image.

“I am proud of my work because it is important to keep the country clean,” said the Alam Flora garbage compactor truck driver. -Bernama