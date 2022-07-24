Alcoholic beverages worth RM9,780 seized: JKNS

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) seized a total of 382 bottles of alcoholic beverages of various brands worth RM9,780.90 in the state’s special enforcement operation on Tuesday (July 19) and Wednesday.

Selangor JKNS director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman (pix) said a total of 15 notices under the Food Regulations (PPM 1985) were also issued for various other offences with a compound value of RM47,500.

“Among the offences committed are of the label - no name and address of the importer, failure to display a notice in front of the premises and no sign prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages to those under the age of 21 years at the counter,“ he said in a media statement today.

JKNS in the statement also called on all consumers and buyers to be more attentive to the sale of food products, especially alcoholic beverages, in order to avoid the occurrence of methanol poisoning cases that are commonly associated with such beverages.

Users can also channel information related to premises that violate food regulations to the nearest District Health Office through the Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) or on JKN Selangor’s Facebook page. — Bernama