KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Sarawak for four days from Sunday.

The warning, issued at 12.30 pm, involved the areas of Bukit Mabong and Belaga di Kapit; Bintulu; Miri and Limbang.

The alert-level warning was issued when there were indicators showing rain or thunderstorm occurring/expected to occur for more than six hours in the areas. - Bernama