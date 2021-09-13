Alert neighbour foils house robbery

KLUANG: A considerate resident in Taman Seri Impian here whose decision to phone his neighbour and alert him to the presence of two individuals on the roof of his house helped foil a robbery today.

According to house owner Lim Chek Chai, 61, he was at Simpang Renggam when he received a call from his neighbour at 11.30am informing him there were two suspicious individuals on the roof of his house.

His neighbour not only informed him but also alerted police to the incident.

“I then rushed back home and when I arrived, the police told me there were two suspects who were still in my house. When I wanted to open the front door, one of them rushed out with a stick and hit me, causing me to fall down,” he told reporters, adding that both suspects tried to escape but were apprehended by police at the scene.

Meanwhile, Kluang police district deputy chief DSP Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said a police team was dispatched to the location upon receiving a complaint about a break-in there.

He said that police, with assistance from the public, managed to arrest both suspects at around 12.15pm and seized a Yamaha Ego motorcycle and house-breaking tools.

The suspects, in their 30s, tested positive for methamphetamine and have been remanded till Thursday, he added. — Bernama