Alibaba Cloud-SDEC collaboration to boost Sarawak SMEs digital economy

KUCHING: International cloud service provider Alibaba Cloud is collaborating with Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Bhd (SDEC) to bring small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak to migrate into digital economy.

In a joint statement today, they said the cooperation would see SDEC, a Sarawak State Government wholly-owned company, leveraging on the powerful public cloud service of Alibaba Cloud, especially on its elastic computing, big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features.

“With over 10 years’ experience in digital transformation and expertise in different industries, Alibaba Cloud will also help SDEC in terms of enhancing their impact and the reach of the corporation’s larger initiatives - to fast track the digitalisation programmes in Sarawak,” the statement said.

The collaboration would also allow Sarawak SMEs that currently use SDEC’s cloud platform, SDeCloud, to choose solutions and products provided by Alibaba Cloud, which is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

“By maximising Alibaba Cloud’s proven technology, local SMEs could achieve business agility, elasticity and scalability in a better way and optimise the cost for IT management,” it said.

SDEC chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman said Alibaba Cloud’s robust cloud infrastructure and comprehensive suite of public cloud solutions, especially in the areas of internet, e-commerce, retail and fintech industries, would definitely help SMEs on their digital journey.

“SDEC’s vision is to accelerate economic prosperity through digitalisation. We need to synergise our efforts with all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of digitalisation amongst local SME’s, so it’s pivotal for us to select the right cloud service partner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Malaysia General Manager Jordy Cao said the company took pride of being SDEC partner and believed their cloud computing technology could act as a catalyst for inclusive innovation.

He said backed by their cutting-edge technology and commitment to Malaysia, they were looking forward to work with SDEC to transform Sarawak and take the state to greater heights as well as supporting local SMEs and the people of Sarawak.

“This collaboration comes at an opportune time as the National Digital Economy Blueprint (aimed) to make Malaysia a high-value-added economy and a net exporter of home-grown technologies and digital solutions by the end of this decade,” he added. – Bernama