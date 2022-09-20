Alif Buntal gang leader allegedly commits 13 crimes after fleeing parole

BESUT: ‘Alif Buntal’ gang leader who escaped parole last month was believed to have committed 13 crimes, which include stealing six motorcycles, before he was rearrested in Kampung Lampu, Kuala Besut, last Sunday.

The 22-year-old man from Kuala Besut, who was on parole in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, and has 11 previous criminal records, was reported to have escaped on Aug 10.

“The suspect was believed to have been involved in six cases of motorcycle theft, six cases of burglary with losses amounting to RM59,000, and one case of criminal assault in less than two months after he escaped from parole.

“Initial probe found that he had committed the crimes around Besut and Setiu with two others still at large, known as Mat Chah and Mat Daha,” he told reporters at the Besut Police headquarters here today.

He said the rearrest of the suspect led the police to a series of raids on several places where six stolen motorcycles were found, including one reported stolen from a teacher’s house in Taman Alor Lintang on Sept 14.

“Police also seized three laptop computers and two mobile phones believed stolen from their victims’ houses,” he said, adding that the police would apply for an extension of remand order against the suspect to facilitate further investigation into all the cases. - Bernama