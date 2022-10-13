Aliff Syukri pleads not guilty to uploading offensive video

SEPANG: Cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four charges of improper use of network facilities by uploading offensive video content through his Instagram account last April.

Aliff Syukri, 35, made the plea before Judge Ahmad Rizki Abdul Jalil.

He was charged with sending offensive communications using the Instagram account aliffsyukriterlajaklaris with the intention of annoying others last April 13, 15, 17 and 21.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed Aliff Shukri bail of RM20,000 with one surety and set Nov 25 for mention.

The entrepreneur posted the bail.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil prosecuted, while Aliff Syukri was represented by lawyers Hasshahari Johari Alwi and Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud.

The cosmetic entrepreneur created controversy last April after uploading Aidilfitri video clips featuring a group of male dancers in make-up who display effeminate behaviour, courted controversy as it was said to be unsuitable for public consumption, especially during Ramadan. - Bernama