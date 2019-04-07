Alignment of ECRL to be rerouted to benefit Negri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The alignment of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will be rerouted to benefit Negri Sembilan when it resumes after negotiations with the Chinese government at the end of this month.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) who confirmed the matter said a decision was expected to be reached during Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s visit to the republic to discuss among others lowering the cost of construction for the mega project.

“As Transport Minister, I can say what Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed yesterday on ECRL is correct as the ECRL project is being negotiated and there will be a decision in a few weeks as Tun Dr Mahathir will be going to China at the end of this month.

“If it is successful, it is confirmed Negri Sembilan will benefit as we want to focus on development here,” he told a ceramah session in Rantau here last night.

Yesterday Lim in his talk at the Rantau by-election among others indicated the project would go on if the cost of construction was reduced to RM35 billion from the original RM66 billion.

He also hinted that the railway alignment would be rerouted to benefit Negri Sembilan. — Bernama