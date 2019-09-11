Alimony, child custody cases to be expedited through special programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Cases on alimony claims and child custody in the Federal Territories Syariah Court (MSWP) are expected to be resolved within six months, through a special programme to handle both cases and with the establishment of the Enforcement and Implementation of Order Division.

Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said compliance with orders issued could also be enhanced through the creation of the division that acts to monitor, enforce and execute orders.

He said the programme implementation would use existing provisions under the Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993, the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) Act 1984 and Syariah Court Civil Procedure (Federal Territories) Act 1998.

“Two key elements in the implementation of this programme are to shorten the duration of the cases and also to increase the level of compliance with each order issued by the Syariah Court.

“Both of these elements will add value and give a positive perception of the judicial services in the Syariah Court, and at the same time will greatly benefit the Muslim community in Malaysia, particularly in the Federal Territories,“ he told reporters during a media tour and briefing on the programme at MSWP here today.

The programme, which was approved in the Cabinet Meeting on May 8, focused on improving the management of registration and handling of child custody and alimony claim cases, enforcement and implementation of orders through the creation of two Syariah High Courts branches (Child Custody and Alimony Divisions) and two Syariah Subordinate Courts (Alimony Division), as well as the Enforcement and Implementation of Order Division at MSWP.

The implementation of the programme, which costs RM3 million, includes expenses on modifications, logistics and information technology equipment of RM1 million and RM2 million for 32 new emoluments expenditure. — Bernama