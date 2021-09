PETALING JAYA: Aliran has condemned the threats, intimidation and sexual harassment aimed at environmental activist Shakila Zen recently.

Her nonviolent social activism does not deserve threats of violence in a democracy like ours. It is her democratic right to express herself peacefully in public, it said in a statement today.

“Those who disagree with her stand can always put forward their own counter-arguments. To issue threats behind anonymity is sheer cowardice and reprehensible,” Aliran said.

“Dissent must not be criminalised as it is part of democratic practice. Besides, it can also be an act of patriotism.

“We call on the authorities to take stern action against those who resort to violence to respond to an opinion. It is crucial that such dangerous victimisation be nipped in the bud so that it does not become normalised.”

Aliran said it stands in solidarity with Shakila Zen in her hour of need.