PUTRAJAYA: All 107 Malaysians flown back from Wuhan on Feb 4 have received the greenlight to go home, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

They were put through two tests for the Covid-19 virus and all tested negative.

“Two others, a father and son from Wuhan, who were hospitalised at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, have also been discharged.”

Dzulkefly said they were previously quarantined at the Higher Education Leadership Academy in Bandar Enstek in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

At press time, no new cases were reported and the figure remains at 22.

Of the 22, 15 are Chinese nationals, six locals and one American (from the Westerdam cruise ship). Eleven of the 22 patients have been discharged.

Dzulkefly said the total number of Patients Under Investigation (PUI) stands at 583 cases currently and the ministry is awaiting test results of 13 cases.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that two Malaysians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at Yokohama Port in Japan at present, have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined. Both are undergoing treatment in the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his official Facebook posting today, said two more Malaysians are still awaiting test results for the virus.

“The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, holds the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases outside China, with more than 400 people tested positive.

“Two Malaysians on board have tested positive for Covid-19 while two others are still awaiting the results. Both infected patients are being isolated and looked after in Japan,” he said in the post.

On the issue of a viral video involving a doctor and a patient at a health clinic in Seremban, Dzulkefly said the matter was being handled by the state health department.

He said everyone (involved in the video) is be allowed to give his side of the story.

Dzulkefly, however, advised health professionals to perform their duties diligently and in a professional manner and those unhappy with any treatment they receive should use official channels to lodge complaints.

He advised the public to follow rules when receiving treatment, such as no recording of videos in treatment rooms.