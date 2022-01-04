All 113 educational institutions hit by flood not ready to operate yet

KUALA LUMPUR: None of the 113 educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) that were affected by floods or used as temporary evacuation centres (PPS) are ready to operate for the time being.

The MOE, in a statement today, said that there were 18 schools still inundated, 87 schools used as PPS and eight that had recovered from the floods.

“The MOE will continue to monitor and update every Wednesday the list of educational institutions that were hit by floods or used as PPS.

“Changes to the list issued by the MOE will be subject to the current flood situation,” the statement added.

The list can be accessed via the MOE website at https://www.moe.gov.my/.

The MOE added that educational institutions that had been cleaned and ready to resume operations would do so on Sunday or Monday of the following school week.

Educational institutions under the MOE refer to schools, vocational colleges, matriculation colleges and teacher education institutes as well as private schools registered under the MOE.

Schools under Group A will begin the third term of the 2021/2022 school session on Jan 9 while those in Group B will start on Jan 10. — Bernama