All 13 BN assemblymen candidates for Malacca CM: Ahmad Zahid

MALACCA: All 13 Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen in Malacca will be considered for the post of chief minister under the proposed new coalition, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said he had conveyed this proposal to Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at a meeting this morning.

“We discussed the best way to resolve the political impasse in Malacca. We will respect any decision taken by Tuan Yang Terutama (TYT) (Mohd Khalil) based on the proposals submitted and in accordance with the powers vested in him.

“We understand some might have sent letters to the Malacca TYT regarding candidates for the post and we in Umno-BN will respect whatever decision that is made by the TYT,“ he told a media conference in Ayer Keroh, here today.

On Monday it was reported that Mohd Khalil received a representation that Chief Minister Adly Zahari no longer commands majority support in the Malacca State Legislative Assembly and that Mohd Khalil would appoint a new chief minister soon.

Earlier today, Ahmad Zahid held a closed-door meeting with 15 Malacca state assemblymen - all 13 from BN, Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (PKR) and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (DAP).

However, Bersatu representatives Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Paya Rumput) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), who reportedly support the new coalition for Malacca, were not at the meeting.

Ahmad Zahid said he would not know of nominations for chief minister from parties which are not part of BN.

“Given the wisdom of the TYT and his wide view as a former diplomat and politician, he will surely make the best decision for Malacca,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also said BN would accept it if Mohd Khalil decides to dissolve the state assembly. - Bernama