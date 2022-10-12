All 27 deputy ministers take oaths of office

KUALA LUMPUR: All the 27 deputy ministers of the Unity Government were today sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here.

They took their oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy before signing the official documents on their appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were present to witness the ceremony, which began at 3 pm.

Also in attendance were the two Deputy Prime Ministers - Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister - and their wives.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Chief of Defence Force Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The line-up of deputy ministers in the Unity Government was unveiled by Anwar last night.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the deputy ministers were divided into four groups, with the first group led by the two Deputy Finance Ministers, namely UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Also in this group were Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang, who is Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development; Beaufort MP Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities); Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Deputy Transport Minister); Chan Foong Hin (Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security) and Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Deputy Minister of Economy).

The second group comprised seven deputy ministers, including PKR strategic director Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (Local Government Development Ministry), Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari (Defence Ministry) and Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Works Ministry).

The others in the group were Barisan Nasional (BN) communications director Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is Deputy Home Minister; Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong (International Trade and Industry Ministry); Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal (Higher Education Ministry); and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry).

The third group was led by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Wanita chief Aiman Athirah Sabu (Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development), followed by former Wanita PKR chief Senator Fuziah Salleh, who is Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform).

Also in the group were Sarikei MP Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change; PKR vice-president Senator K. Saraswathy (Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives); Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Deputy Foreign Minister) and Batu Sapi MP Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture).

The final group comprised Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching (Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital); Tanjong MP Lim Hui Ying (Deputy Education Minister); Hang Tuah Jaya MP Adam Adli Abd Halim (Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports); Sepanggar MP Mustapha @ Mohd Yunus Sakmud (Deputy Minister of Human Resources); Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Deputy Minister of Health) and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions). - Bernama