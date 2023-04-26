All 30 Malaysians stranded in Sudan have left for Jeddah

PUTRAJAYA: All 30 Malaysians stranded in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, have safely left Port Sudan for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, early today (Sudan time).

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said all the Malaysians left the port on board a Saudi naval vessel, after an arduous 30-hour journey by land beginning from Khartoum.

“The journey across the Red Sea is expected to take at least 12 hours,” it said in a tweet, today.

Wisma Putra also extended its sincere appreciation to the Governments of Saudi Arabia and UAE for making the evacuation a success.

The statement said that in the spirit of compassion, Malaysia also assisted nationalities from Cambodia, Palestine, Philippines, Singapore, Sudan, Thailand, and the USA to safely leave Sudan under the close supervision and efforts of the Malaysian evacuation operation.

So far, more than 400 people have been reported killed and more than 3,500 injured since the armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15. - Bernama