All 42 DAP MPs to support Anwar if he has majority (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: All 42 DAP MPs will support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister if he has the numbers to form the next federal government, its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow welcomed Anwar’s announcement that he has the support to form a new government.

The people were looking for a “strong and stable” government to weather the tough economic and health challenges faced by the nation, said Chow, who is state DAP chairman.

“I hope Anwar will be able to form a caring government that places importance on the country’s common destiny,” FMT quoted the Tanjong MP as saying today.

Anwar earlier announced that the government has fallen as he has a strong majority. He said he was supposed to meet the King on Tuesday morning but was unable to as the king was undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“I have a strong, convincing and formidable majority. It will be a strong government, its not four, five or six but close to two thirds,” said the PKR president.