All AGMs of companies, cooperatives, associations postponed: Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: All annual general meetings of companies, cooperatives and associations, which would usually be held around the months of April, May and June, will be postponed to a later date deemed suitable even if the movement control order (MCO) is not extended.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is to prevent any form of crowding in conference rooms or have any meetings that would lead to the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Even if the company, cooperative, or association were to have their annual general meetings, it must be done online through video conferencing,“ he said in his daily press briefing today after a meeting of the National Security Council.

He added that no one is above the law when asked by journalists about certain politicians who appeared to violate the MCO to go for programmes organised by constituents.

“I have been made to understand that police reports have been lodged. Therefore, we will leave it to the police to take action. No one is above the law, that is fundamental,” he said.

Some photos of Perikatan Nasional leaders paying visits and having group meals during the MCO have been shared widely on social media in recent days, leading to much criticism.

He said the police will be putting up more roadblocks during this MCO period as there appears to be more vehicles flouting the order, perhaps in preparation to return to their hometown for the fasting month of Ramadan.

On the same note, Ismail Sabri said there would be no domestic flights other than those going to Sabah and Sarawak once a week.

“Those who go from Peninsula to Sabah and Sarawak will automatically be quarantined. So too, for those who have had a long transit in the peninsula,” he said.

He said there were still some domestic flights via the Subang airport operated by Firefly, but such travel was strictly on a case-by-case basis.

“Our policy on interstate travel is still the same whether by road, air or sea. Anyone who wants to travel interstate must apply for permission from the police. Otherwise, they will be stopped from boarding the planes,” he said.