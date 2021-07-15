All are free to criticise but views should be constructive — Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals including independent politicians are free to criticise the government in the management of Covid-19 but the views raised should help to solve the problem, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

The Indera Mahkota MP said the country is facing a serious and extraordinary Covid-19 pandemic which needs the wisdom of all parties to voice their opinions.

“Whatever spoken should in the end help the country solve the problem. If one could not give solution to economic issues, at the very least do not add to the exasperation of frontliners who are fighting hard to save lives,” he said.

Saifuddin said when asked to comment on the criticisms hurled against the government over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic after chairing the Mental Health Support Communications Plan Coordination Meeting in the Covid-19 environment virtually today.

Saifuddin said it was important that each view expressed should look at the facts and science with the objective to improve the situation.

He also called on all quarters to give space to frontliners who are trying their best to carrying out their duties well.

“Frontliners are already tired and if we viral views, video and pictures which would only cause them to be more depressed, we are not helping to solve the problem,” he said.

Saifuddin also urged media practitioners to focus more on the reports of receiving assistance or solutions to problems faced by groups affected by the impact of Covid-19.

He said media reports should avoid the negative stigma on individuals who have mental problems.

“The objective is to improve understanding, avoid stigmatization and most importantly to find the solution to the problem and also be prepared to give assistance. This is the biggest contribution of the media,” he said. — Bernama