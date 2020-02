PETALING JAYA: All 36 MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are endorsing its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

This comes after a meeting with its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning at Yayasan AlBukhary.

It is believed that Bersatu now has 36 MPs. They originally had 26, but have added on 10 MPs believed to be aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali

“We will forward his name to the Yang diPertuan Agong for his consideration,“ said Bersatu secretary general Datuk Marzuki Yahya in a brief statement today.