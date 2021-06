PETALING JAYA: All businesses should be treated equally by being allowed to operate like factories, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today.

Ministries should not have the discretionary power to arbitrarily decide in a high-handed manner which economic sector is essential as this could then be subject to abuses, he pointed out.

“Businesses should then be subjected to the same SOP as factories that they will have to close for a set number of days and then allowed to open after sanitisation,” Lim said in a statement.

“The extension of the total lockdown under Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) has caused public dissatisfaction, particularly the differing treatment across the economic sectors whose businesses are severely disrupted and affected.

“No one knows when the total lockdown will end with the high number of new daily infections, mostly from the factory workplace clusters.

“So far, the government has been unable to answer the basic question why all businesses can not be treated equally and fairly.”

Lim said factories in certain economic sectors deemed essential, with Covid-19 cases are ordered to close for several days up to a week for large outbreaks, and then allowed to open after sanitisation.

However other businesses deemed not essential are not allowed to open throughout the total lockdown MCO despite not recording a single Covid-19 infection. This appears to be unnecessarily penalising good practices, he added.