All companies licensed with Motac can offer Umrah packages

PUTRAJAYA: Umrah services companies registered under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) can offer umrah packages and handle umrah matters.

According to Motac statement today, as at Sept 30, there were 474 registered umrah operators with the ministry.

“They are all licensed and are allowed to offer umrah packages and handle umrah affairs,” said Motac, adding that the list is available at its website, www.motac.gov.my .

On the floor price of RM6,900 for performing umrah as announced on Oct 17, Motac said the revised price following the Covid-19 pandemic is the package price to perform umrah for a period of 12 days and 10 nights.

“The price mentioned is a general guide to the public so that the price of umrah packages offered is not considered not too high or not too low. It is also to prevent fraud or unreasonable pricing,” according to the statement.

Motac said any package that offers umrah below the floor price is not wrong or going against the regulation set by Motac.

The Special Umrah License (LKU) is no longer applicable at this time and for companies that intend to offer umrah services, they only need to apply for additional umrah slots with Motac, “ according to the statement.

In another statement issued today, Motac denied it had released a list of 25 companies that are given the Special Umrah License (LKU) to offer umrah packages based on a decision by the Umrah Regulatory Council (MKSU) Meeting as sighted on social media.

“This has caused confusion and annoyance among the public and companies offering umrah packages that have been approved by Motac,” said Motac regarding the screengrab that went viral alleging only 25 companies with LKU were allowed to sell umrah packages in the country.-Bernama