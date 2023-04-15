All counters at CIQ BSI, KSAB in Johor to be operational during Aidilfitri

JOHOR BAHRU: All counters at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri will be fully open throughout the Aidilfitri celebration period.

State Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said it was to ensure the smooth movement of travellers and to reduce congestion on the land route between Malaysia and Singapore via the Johor Causeway and the second link.

“For those who will be leaving and entering Malaysia through CIQ BSI and KSAB, the Immigration Department (JIM) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) have assured that all their counters will be open during this festive period,“ he said through a post on his Facebook page today.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will also launch Ops Lancar to help with traffic flow, especially in urban areas and at the national border, while Ops Selamat will be launched to ensure the safety of citizens including their property.

He said the North-South Highway (PLUS) would introduce a ‘smart lane’ by allowing the emergency lane from Senai to Kulai to be used to address congestion in the area.

“The Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE) is also fine-tuning the proposal to use the emergency lane as an alternative route during congestion but motorists must follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set,“ he said.

He added that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued instructions that heavy vehicles carrying construction loads and the like are not allowed to use the road during the festive period, adding that other heavy vehicles are allowed but within specified time periods.

Mohamad Fazli said the Public Works Department (JKR) has issued an order that all road repair works be postponed and not allowed throughout the festive period except for emergency works involving safety.

Earlier, he chaired the Johor State Traffic Flow Coordination Meeting in conjunction with the 2023 Aidilfitri celebration which was attended by the relevant departments and agencies. - Bernama