All Disaster Operations Control Centres activated - Kelantan MB

KOTA BHARU: All flood control rooms under the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) of each district in Kelantan have been activated and are in a state of readiness in facing floods.

“The government’s machinery is ready with the integrated cooperation of the security forces, people’s elected representatives including the volunteer team to ensure the evacuation process and distribution of basic flood aid runs smoothly,“ said Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob in a statement today.

Ahmad also called on all citizens to be vigilant and comply with all security instructions issued, including evacuation instructions and increase self-alertness as well as ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) especially when at the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS).

The number of flood victims in Kelantan continued to swell as of 2 pm today, with a total of 1,554 people from 853 this morning, placed in 28 PPS involving four districts, namely Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Jeli and Pasir Mas. — Bernama