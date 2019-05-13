All documents in Isa Samad’s case handed over to defence

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution has handed over all documents, including the remaining three, on the case involving former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix), who is facing one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of corruption totalling over RM3 million, to the defence, the High Court here was told today.

Deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai informed judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali this when the matter came up for case management.

“Today has been set for handing over of the remaining three documents as required under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code. The prosecution has handed over the documents to the defence counsel this morning,” he said and requested for a date for the next case management, possibly on Aug 30, for the prosecution and defence to prepare for the trial.

Lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri, representing Mohd Isa confirmed having received the remaining three documents and did not object to the prosecution’s request for the new date for case management.

Nazlan then set Aug 30 for further case management.

Last April 11, Allan informed the court that the prosecution had handed over all documents on the case, except three which were still incomplete, to the defence.

On the CBT charge, Mohd Isa was charged, as director of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd and trusted with the company fund, with committing CBT by approving a proposal for the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, for RM160 million without the approval of the Felda Board of Directors.

His action was contrary to the decision of the Felda Board of Directors at its meeting of No. 303 dated June 25, 2013, that was made in respect of the implementation of the trust in which members of the Felda Board of Directors had given their mandate to members of the FIC Sdn Bhd Board of Directors to make decisions on investments involving projects valued at RM100 million and below.

He was charged with committing the offence at Level 50, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here on April 29, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment up to 20 years, whipping and fine, if found guilty.

On the corruption charges, Mohd Isa was charged with dishonestly receiving gratification for himself, in cash totalling RM3,090,000, from Ikhwan Zaidel, who is a board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, through one Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, as gratification for helping to approve the purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites by FIC Sdn Bhd, for RM160 million.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here between July 21, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015.

The charges were made under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides a jail term of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama