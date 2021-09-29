All eager for reopening of business

PETALING JAYA: Spirits are high in the business community as the lifting of the ban on inter-state travel approaches.

Hoteliers and restaurant operators are anticipating a pick-up in business while an economist expects to see a revival of the tourism sector, albeit a slow one.

Last Saturday, Senior Minister for Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein announced that the ban on interstate travel is expected to be lifted in three weeks after the Covid-19 vaccination rate hits 90%.

Malaysian Budget and Business Hotel Association deputy president Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel expects more people to travel back to their hometowns.

“This will be good for the smaller towns that have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also usher in a strong demand for budget hotels,” he told theSun.

However, he said, the pick-up for tourism will only come later. “People are still worried about Covid-19 infection. Not everyone will want to travel just yet,” he said.

“Many people, especially those in the B40 group have been badly hit by the economic downturn. Previously, they might have made short visits to other states, but many do not have the money to spend now,” he added.

Sri Ganesh said the standard operating procedures (SOP) must be clearly defined. “The government must also ensure that tourist spots are opened. Otherwise, people will not make out-of-state visits,” he said.

He said the SOP for dining-in at restaurants should also be relaxed so that families can eat together.

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak economist Dr Barjoyai Bardai said there is unlikely to be a sudden influx of travellers. He expected the tourism business to see a gain of only about 10% initially but said the volume could later rise to 50% depending on the SOP introduced for inter-state travel.

Barjoyai said the services sector, that includes restaurants, hotels, airlines and logistics will see benefits – directly or indirectly.

However, he said, it is left to be seen how long before the benefits trickle down to every sector.

“Given that the services sector accounts for 55% to 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP), the faster tourism picks up, the better it is for the economy,” Barjoyai told theSun.

Nonetheless, he said, things have changed and the government has to develop a plan to deal with this change, especially for the services sector, which is a major component of the economy. “It can no longer be business as usual,” he added.

Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association president Datuk Jawahar Ali said the food and beverage business is good but not back to normal yet. He said members have already reported a pick-up in Langkawi, Penang and the Klang Valley.

“However, we now face manpower shortage as about 30% of our staff have returned to their home countries,” he said.

“We have tried to employ locals but the uptake has only been 2% and below. We are forced to change our business model to meet the changes that have come with Covid-19,” he said.

Jawahar said of the 12,500 members of the association, about 1,700 have already closed down.

He said even customers have changed their dining habits. “People used to spend up to two hours at the restaurant, chatting with friends, but now they only come for a meal and a cup of tea and are done within 30 minutes,” he said.

He said spending pattern are also different. “People who used to spend RM15 to RM20 on each visit are spending less than RM10 now.”

Jawahar said this has forced restaurant owners to cut cost by not providing additional services. He said this is also to discourage customers from spending too much time at the restaurant.

The TV screen used to be a major feature in Indian-Muslim restaurant, and many patrons drop in to watch English Premier League matches, but that is now a thing of the past.