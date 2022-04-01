All entry points at country’s borders under control: IGP

PUTRAJAYA: The situation at all entry points at the country’s borders are under control with no occurrence of any untoward incidents following the reopening of Malaysia’s borders after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said.

He said the police have adequate personnel on duty at entry points to ensure that cross-border movement proceeds smoothly.

“I can say that the situation is under control, we do see some congestion at the Johor-Singapore border, but it’s all under control.

“Also, the cooperation between the police and public is one of the reasons why everything is going smoothly without any issues on the day our borders reopen,” he told reporters after attending the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) appreciation ceremony here today.

He advised the public to always comply with rules and the standard operating procedure set by the government, especially where cross-border movement was concerned.

On March 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1 in line with the government’s plan of transitioning to the endemic phase.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani denied that there was outside interference or moves by any cartel to decide leadership positions in the police force when he was asked to comment on the matter.

“The issue of a cartel in the police force does not exist because if it did, everyone would see a group of individuals who are always at the forefront.

“The placement of officers and personnel need to undergo several vetting process at contingent, management department stages before it comes to me myself and then forwarded to the Police Force Commission for final decision,” he said.

He added that the strict vetting process made it hard for any individual manipulation or outside interference to occur.

“I don’t see it happening and if there is outside interference, it will cause the senior officers’ lineup to be disorganised,” he said.

On Feb 28, the EAIC unanimously found that former IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador lost his right to comment on the cartel issue as he had failed to produce any evidence to back up his claim. - Bernama