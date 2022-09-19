All evacuees return home after floods recede in Bagan Serai

IPOH: The relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Gunung Semanggol was closed today after all the 12 flood evacuees there were allowed to return home this afternoon.

Kerian District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Sabli Bakri, in a statement, said the PPS was closed at 1 pm, after the flood victims from three families in Kampung Tengah Bukit Semanggol, near Bagan Serai, returned to their homes as flood waters had subsided.

A heavy downpour which lasted several hours early yesterday morning caused Kampung Tengah Bukit Semanggol to be flooded and the victims to be moved to the PPS beginning noon.

The flood water level reportedly reached less than a metre.

In Malacca, the floods in Alor Gajah have also receded and two PPS were closed at 2 pm today.

The state Malaysia Civil Defence Force, in a statement, said the two PPS, at Balai Raya Bukit Tambun and Balai Raya Bukit Balai, had housed 28 victims from eight families. - Bernama