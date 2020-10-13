All eyes on Anwar after audience with Agong

PETALING JAYA: All eyes are on Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) who will make an important announcement after his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this morning.

Anwar will hold a special conference at 2pm today at the Le Meridien Hotel , Kuala Lumpur.

After meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara, Anwar left the palace around 11.40am.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said it is an important press conference as the opposition leader will be announcing what has transpired between him and the king.

Meanwhile news portal FMT reported that Umno veteran and the longest-serving MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah,83, or better known as Ku Li will also meet the King at 2pm today.

According to the portal, sources said the former finance minister along with several Umno MPs will be at the palace today.

Last week Anwar announced that he had a “strong and convincing” majority support of MPs to form a new government and that he will present the king with the evidence.

However, he did not reveal the number of MPs who supported himuntil his audience with the king.