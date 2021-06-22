All eyes on Cabinet meeting tomorrow: LKS

PETALING JAYA: All eyes are on the Cabinet meeting tomorrow. Will it save Malaysia from a full-blown constitutional crisis and lay the basis for Malaysia to win the invisible but lethal war against the Covid-19 pandemic?

Posing this question, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang also asked if the Cabinet end the game of pretension as espoused by two PAS Ministers that the opinions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers special meeting on June 16 were in line with Putrajaya’s efforts as outlined by the Prime Minister in the National Recovery Plan.

He asked if the Cabinet will accept the fact and reality that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Rulers wanted two things: firstly, that Parliament should meet “as soon as possible” before Aug 1 and secondly, there is no need for the emergency to extend beyond Aug 1.

“With the latest Covid-19 data yesterday, Malaysia has established another dubious record in the Covid-19 pandemic – we have broken the 700,000-mark in cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, which is now 701,019 cases,” Lim said in a statement today.

“Today, we will establish another dubious record when our Covid-19 position will further worsen to be ranked No. 37, beating Switzerland, among nations in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

“Seven months ago, on Novr 18, 2020, we were ranked No. 85 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.”

Before the week is out, we will beat China in the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths, as China’s present total of fatalities is 4,636 – a difference of only 159 deaths from Malaysia’s present total fatalities of 4,477, the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

“The only question is why the Prime Minister and his Ministers are so out of sync with reality and refuse to accept the fact that an emergency is no solution to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for Parliament and the State Assemblies to meet as soon as possible to unite the people in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and restore public trust and confidence in the handling of the war,” he added.