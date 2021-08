KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara today is once again in the spotlight as political party leaders are expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to sources, the audiences would commence at 2 pm involving political party leaders following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister yesterday.

Among those scheduled to have an audience with the King are political party presidents Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PKR), Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (UMNO), Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan) and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Pejuang).

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah accepted Muhyiddin’s resignation as prime minister and that of the entire Cabinet.

His Majesty also consented to appoint Muhyiddin to serve as a caretaker prime minister pending the appointment of a new prime minister.-Bernama