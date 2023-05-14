All eyes on Unity Gov’t convention today

KUALA LUMPUR: All eyes will be on the Unity Government National Convention today, where leaders and representatives from the 19 political parties in the Unity Government converge in an effort to forge stronger cooperation.

Kicking off proceedings at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur will be the Unity Government National Women Convention and the Unity Government Pemuda Puteri National Convention, all to be held simultaneously at 10 am.

The Women’s Convention will focus on the economy, nation-building and the role of women in the context of Malaysia MADANI.

Meanwhile, a new machinery, ‘Geng Perpaduan’ (the Unity Gang), involving all the youth wings of the coalition will be launched to strengthen cooperation and to be mobilised for the six state elections this year.

The Unity Gang is a new platform for youth wings of Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Warisan.

The next agenda is slated at 2 pm with ‘Bicara Rakyat’, a forum participated by political party leaders discussing the commitment to solving the people’s issues and the implementation of the people’s agenda in three sessions, namely Empowering the People’s Economy, Nation Building and Malaysia MADANI.

The event, themed ‘MADANI Mewajahi Masa Depan Malaysia’, will culminate with a message from the Unity Government Secretariat chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, before the announcement of the convention declaration.

Anwar previously said that the convention was held to determine a common direction and course of action in the administration of the country, in addition to framing the same thinking and policy among the parties that make up the Unity Government.

Political analyst Prof Dr Ahmad Martadha Mohamed said the convention was crucial in providing a positive outlook on the country’s political stability and serves as an important catalyst for the country’s economic growth.

He said the convention would not only attract the attention of political observers at home and abroad but will also build the confidence of foreign investors in the performance of the Unity Government led by Anwar. - Bernama