All five Selangor Bersatu reps want a stop to calls for Mahathir to resign

SHAH ALAM: All five Selangor assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today urged various quarters to stop calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

They are Abdul Rashid Asari (Selat Kelang); Sallehudin Amiruddin (Kuang); Mohd Shaid Rosli (Jeram); Harumaini Omar (Batang Kali) and Adhif Syan Abdullah (Dengkil).

“Right now, we don’t see the need for Dr Mahathir to step down; the mission to revive the country is far more important,” Sallehudin, speaking on behalf of the five representatives, told reporters at the lobby of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

Sallehudin also claimed that half of the 56 state assemblymen in Selangor are in support of Dr Mahathir staying on as the prime minister for the full term of five years.

“Based on the feedback I received and my direct meetings with many of the assemblymen, they want Dr Mahathir to remain,” he said.

Yesterday, Economic Affairs Minister and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali welcomed the call by the PAS-Umno bloc for Dr Mahathir to serve as prime minister for the full term to rebuild Malaysia. — Bernama