All flood evacuees in Papar allowed to return home

KOTA KINABALU: Residents from 13 villages who were evacuated to a relief centre at Dewan Masyarakat Papar last night due to the flood have been allowed to return home.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said the relief centre was closed at 1pm today after all the evacuees returned home.

The relief centre was opened at 8pm yesterday to accommodate 29 people from 13 families who were forced to evacuate when water from Sungai Papar overflowed its bank and entered their homes following heavy rain.

The evacuees are from Kampung Tanaki, Kawang, Gusi, Sri Menanti, Pekan Kinarut, Anak Kinarut, Taman Gloxinia, Taman Rose Garden, Kelanahan, Kopimpinan, Beringis, Somboi and the Kinarut railway flat housing.

The floods also submerged a few road stretches such as Jalan Sabindo-Kinarut, Jalan Kampung Anak Kinarut and Jalan Pekan Kinarut, as well as affected two schools, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Kinarut and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Kin Kiau. - Bernama