IPOH: All the 40 flood victims accommodated at the relief centre at Dewan Chikus Langkap, in Hilir Perak, which was opened since last Sunday, have been allowed to return home today.

A spokesman at the Hilir Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), which was monitoring the situation, found that the flood water in the flood-hit areas had receded and the weather was fine.

He said the relief centre was opened last Sunday to accommodate the victims, comprising 12 families.

The flood affected three villages, namely Parit 3, Kampung Batu Pecah, both in Chikus, and Kampung Belakang Kedai, Degong. -Bernama